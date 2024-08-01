Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England Golf have named their squads for the women’s and men’s home internationals and the girls’ & boys’ home internationals.

The Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals take place at Murcar Links, Scotland from 7-9 August while the Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals take place from 6-8 August at Conwy Golf Club, Wales.

Belton Park Golf Club’s Will Hopkins has again earned a call-up to the England men’s team, having been part of the winning team in the 2023 men’s home internationals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England have won all three of the combined Girls’ & Boys’ Home Internationals since they began in 2021, and both of the combined Women’s & Men’s Home Internationals since they started in 2022.

Will Hopkins with the Lytham Trophy earlier this year.

England Golf Performance Manager Ben Gorvett said: “We’ve had a successful couple of months on the whole, with three teams medalling in the European Team Championships, accompanied by a team and individual medal at the European Young Masters and strong representation in the St Andrews Trophy last week. We are aiming to continue on this trajectory against talented opposition at Murcar Links and Conwy in August.”

Hopkins won the Lytham Trophy in May, as well as finishing third at the European Cup of Nations in Sotogrande, Spain in March and then seventh at the St Andrews Links Trophy in June.

He represented England against France in May’s biennial match, and in the European Team Championship in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He enjoyed two top ten finishes when playing in Australia in January, having had three top ten finishes in 2023 and reached the quarter-finals of the English Amateur Championship and the last 16 of the Amateur Championship.

He was also unbeaten for Lincolnshire in the 2023 men’s county finals.