Belvoir Half Marathon to return

The Belvoir Half Marathon and 7k Road Race is set to make its return.

The 2022 edition will take place on Sunday, April 10, beginning at 10am.

The 7k race will be under starter’s orders 15 minutes later.

The race - which has been on hold for the past two years due to Covid - starts and finishes at Hose Village Hall and the loop takes in surrounding villages Harby, Langar, Colston Bassett and Long Clawson.

The 7k race, meanwhile loops from Hose to Long Clawson and back.

The deadline for postal and online entries has gone, but competitors are still able to register on the day, although places will be limited to 700 runners.

Entrants for the Half Marathon must be 17 or over and 13 or over for the 7k race.

On the day entry is £30 for the 13-mile event and £8 for all runners.