Best ways to watch the CiCLE Classic

The Classic returns on Sunday. Photo: Tim Williams

As in 2019 the opportunities to view the race will be greater than ever in 2022.

It is possible to see the race in between 15–20 places during its circuitous route between Oakham and Melton.

Suggestions include:

1. The Start in Oakham Town Centre (including team presentation and interviews with the race favourites on the podium from 10.15am to the 11am start), with many outlets open and serving coffee to help keep all refreshed as well as entertained.

2. For those wishing to see the race start proper this will take place at Rutland Enterprise Park entrance on Ashwell Road. After a 4.3 km neutralised ride out from the Market Place.

3. Once again,it will be quick, with five viewings in around 35 minutes, but Wymondham village will play host to the race on its new opening section. You will need to leave Oakham in advance of the race start to make it to Wymondham by just after 11am when the village will be closed down, but refreshments and entertainment will be there, and it is totally practical that having seen the race there, leaving via Stapleford and Leesthorpe, to get to Owston before the race arrives there for the first time.

4. Back then to Oakham Town Centre to see the Oakham Wines sprint be contested.

5. The ‘Barleyberg’ sector has been omitted with a detour for the race directly up Cold Overton Road following passage over the level crossing in Oakham. The ascent of Cold Overton Road however does offer a chance to see the riders at close quarters at lower speed if that is preferred.

6. The top of Cold Overton hill for the first King of the Hills climb.

7. Or alternatively await the first passage of ‘Somerberg’ which this year ooccurs before the race reaches Owston for its first passage of the village.

8. Owston or Burrough on the Hill for the races many passages through those villages. At Owston enjoy the party atmosphere of the day, or enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from Grant’s Free House at Burrough over Sunday lunch and or a welcome drink.

9. Or back to Cold Overton Hill for the fourth King of the Hills climb, or onto ‘Somerberg’ (Bruces Lane) for the ultimate CiCLE Classic experience .

10. Stapleford Park to see the race traverse the two passages of the new off road sectors dissecting the beautiful parkland area.

11. Or at the entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Sawgate Lane just on the edge of Melton.

12. In Melton town centre where following the local annual St George’s day parade the race will pass through the town and riders contest a sprint for the Pork Pie sprint award donated by Dickenson & Morris, before commencing their finishing circuit via Burton Lazars and Stapleford Park.