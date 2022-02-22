Bevan leads the Boston Community Runners charge at Valentine's 30k race

The runners at Stamford.

Boston Community Runners competed at the recent St Valentine 30k race.

This is the flagship event organised by Stamford Striders each year, held on the Sunday closest to St Valentine’s Day.

It is nationally recognised as a tough event and it the 18.6-mile course provides a good training run for those planning on a spring marathon.

The race started and finished at Stamford’s Welland Academy, and winds its way through Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Ryhall, Careby, Pickworth and Great Casterton on a very challenging, rural, undulating route.

Six Boston club representatives competed as grim weather conditions and strong winds only got stronger as the day progressed.

First runner back in the black and yellow stripes was Adam Bevan in a flying time of 2 hrs 19 mins 10 secs.

He was followed home by Jayne Wallis who managed a course PB in 3.19.25.

Sarah-Jane Eggleton ran superbly as she continues her marathon training with a strong 3.28.33 finish and Adrian Carder was less than a minute behind stopping the clock in 3.29.21.

Husband and wife team Dawn and David Cobb were going well until Dawn suffered a pull to her hamstring.

Although she tried to continue for a while she knew the sensible option was to pull out and get a lift back with a marshal.

David continued for another mile but not knowing Dawn’s condition whilst waiting for him decided to finish early to get back and check on her.

Fourteen members of Boston Community Runners took a wintry ride up the coast to take part in the Skegness Coasters 10k.

This event finally made a welcome return having been delayed since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The beginner-friendly flat course starts at Southview Leisure Centre and loops around the Water Leisure Park at Butlins.

The event raises a lot of money and donates all proceeds to local charities and causes which have included the RNLI, Air Ambulance and Skegness Hospital.

This year the runners experienced all the joys of the British weather with conditions changing at nearly every turn with wind, rain and sunshine all making more than one appearance.

A fine turnout for the club once again which saw Adam Bevan the first club runner home in 39 mins 33 secs just ahead of Kelvin Clements in 41.51.

Nicholas Turner ran superbly to claim first vet 60 place in a time of 43.49.

Jayne Clements dug deep and got a time of 53.05 just one second ahead of Darren Bevan (53.06) having his first run for BCR.

Rachel Lawton recorded a strong time of 53.49 and was followed by Karen Hindle in 54.10. Another runner having their first run in club colours was Jo Cain who managed a sub hour 10k in 59.05.

Neil Goodwin also ran another sub hour race finishing in 59.57.

Clare Teesdale was the next in for the black and yellow stripes in 1.01.13 and was followed in by Mary Turner with yet another PB time of 1.03.08 just ahead of Jackie Hallett in 1.04.07.

Jessica Bland and Jo Heron ran together and were pleased too with their times of 1.14.05 and 1.14.07 respectively.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.