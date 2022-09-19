Big Jumps TC's Leo becomes a national champion

Leo Bovington with his medal and coach Stephanie Osborn.

Leo Bovington progressed through to the inter-regional finals to represent the East Midlands at the English Institute for Sport in Sheffield, going on to win his category and become a level four national title holder.

Big Jumps are a recreational and competitive specialist trampoline club who enter competitions regionally every year.

And Stephanie Osborn, who is Leo’s personal coach as well as of the regional team and Lincolnshire representative for the sport, said: “This is a huge achievement from a small town. Well done Leo for all your hard work, it pays off!”

For more information about Big Jumps, visit its dedicated Facebook page or on Twitter at @BigJumpsTC.

