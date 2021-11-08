Big wins for two Louth Hockey Club sides

James Phelan. Photo: David Dales

There were two wins and two losses for Louth Hockey Club's senior teams this weekend.

Two teams were playing at home, the men's firsts and ladies seconds, with the ladies firsts and men's seconds away.

The men's firsts were playing second placed Chesterfield.

Making a strong start and dominating the game, the Armstrong cousins, Ross and Alex, caused all sorts of trouble in midfield.

A strong and controlled defence, led by Ryan Ward set the platform for the game with the first goal coming for Richard Limmer from a well-placed short corner strike.

Once the deadlock was broken, Louth dominated with James Phelan making expansive runs using the space expertly. Louth led 3-0 at half time.

Louth then stepped up a gear and pushed forward with a constant flow of powerful attacks led by Will Trotter.

A hattrick for the ever-dynamic Phelan, a brace for Max Greenfield, One each for Ross Armstrong and Alex Armstrong, Oliver Wright and other goals spread around saw Louth demolish Chesterfield 9-0.

A great game for Louth showing off some excellent hockey.

Louth ladies seconds beat Grimsby seconds 4-1, despite having a young and inexperienced squad.

The first 10 minutes saw pressure from Grimsby and some fantastic work from the Louth defence.

Grimsby continued to push and scored with a great strike. Louth began to settle into the game and Amie Wright's strike from a short corner saw Louth draw level.

Louth continued to work hard in the midfield up to half time and kept themselves in the game.

Second half, Louth started strong with the forwards working hard to press Grimsby in defence.

This pressure paid off with numerous short corners and a breakaway goal for Amie Wright.

Player of the match Tabby Haynes worked tirelessly to get the ball into the D and a diving touch saw the ball in the back of the net.

After the restart Grimsby pushed hard and forced a goal line diving save from debutant Alice Stratford.

A well worked series of passing from the midfield found Cath Hill at the top of the D with an excellent strike for Louth's third goal.

The final 10 mins saw end to end hockey, some fantastic saves from the Louth goalie and a fantastic work ethic from the whole team. This final effort found Amie Wright at the top of the D for her third goal of the game.

Grimsby continued to apply pressure in the final minutes but a magnificent team performance and effort from all of the Louth players saw the game end 4-1.