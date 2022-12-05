Register
Black belt for Scorpion Taekwondo's Cody Glen aged just 12 years

Gainsborough’s Scorpion Taekwondo Club youngster Cody Glen has achieved his black belt after eight years of hard work.

By John Lomas
5 hours ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:17am

The rising star is now planning to go for his second dan exam next year.

Dad Thomas said: “Cody started his Taekwondo journey as a four year old boy and now eight years on he’s achieved his Black Belt first dan, which is an amazing achievement and down to his hard work, dedication, persistence and passion.

“Cody can wear his black v-neck Taekwondo suit with pride and honour.

Cody Glen with coach Tony Morgan and assistant instructor Gillian Fairbrother

“Cody would like to thank Tony Morgan and Gillian Fairbrother for helping and guiding him to make this happen, and to family friends and training partners too.”

Cody is now seeking sponsorship going into next year's busy calendar - call 07749 972482 if you can help.

