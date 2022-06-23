Bluebell Bash joy for Downing

Paula Downing impressed at the Bluebell Bash.

Runners could take on six-mile, half marathon, 20-mile or full marathon distances for these trail runs, which took place in the pretty tree-lined surroundings of Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

A total of 171 runners were there across the the four different events.

Paula Downing was of the 15 who took part on the 20-mile route.

Paula once again earned a place on the podium as she was first female and second place overall.

Her finish time was 2 hrs 40 mins 39 secs, only five minutes behind the winner Andy Mason's time of 2 hrs 35 mins 33 secs.

The 8 Sail Saunter is a brand new event which started and finished at the iconic eight-sail windmill in Heckington Village, near Sleaford.

The route took runners through approximately 11 miles of scenic countryside before returning to the windmill.

For the inaugural running of the event, Paula Downing was one of the 78 finishers.

Paula's consistent determination meant she was the first female to cross the finish line in 79 mins 44 secs.

That was enough for her to finish ninth overall.

The winner was Thomas Sargeant of Boston Triathlon Club, who clocked 66 mins 35 secs.

Five Mablethorpe RC runners were among close to 1,700 athletes who completed the 2022 Orsted Great Grimsby 10k event.

Tape2Tape have partnered with Orsted and numerous sponsors with the help of around 500 volunteers since it began back in 2016.

Once again this was an amazing turnout for the event.

From Grimsby Town hall, the traffic-free route takes runners out to Nun’s Corner.

Next they went through Scartho and New Waltham before returning into Grimsby via Peaks Parkway.

Competitors finished in the stunning surroundings of People’s Park.

Of the finishers, from Mablethorpe RC Paula Downing was 131st in 41 mins 28 sec, leading the way from the club contingent.

Richard Brine clocked 43 mins 55 secs for a 237th-place finish.

Malcolm Brine was four paces further back, 241st in a time of 44 mins 01 secs.

Sharon Margarson crossed the line in a time of 55 mins 37 secs, finishing 873rd.

Also representing Mablethorpe RC was Elaine Wilson.

Her time of 61 mins 84 secs saw her complete the event in 1,185th.

The winner was William Strangeway of Lincoln Wellington AC in a time of 31 mins 55 secs.

The first female was Laura Smith (Hallamshire Harriers, Sheffield) in a time of 35 mins 02 secs.

This saw her finish 20th overall.

Revenue generated from this event continues to provide support to the many charities and community groups whom they have worked with since the inception of this popular race.

Anyone interested in running is invited to see what Mablethorpe RC has to offer.