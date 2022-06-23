Bombers just miss out on the play-offs

The Bombers missed out on the play-offs.

Manchester Titans, Sheffield Giants and Wigan Bandits provided the opposition.

The Bombers played the Bandits first and won 60-20, with running back Kaehle Toledo starring with four touchdowns in his final tournament before moving back to the USA, plus two touchdowns from receiver Kyle Stephenson.

The Bombers defence had been reshuffled and this again paid dividends with an interception returned for a touchdown by new free safety, Zach Taylor, and in a surprise move pocket dynamo cornerback Chris Atkinson was moved to nose guard and created havoc for quarterbacks the whole tournament.

Against Manchester the Titans won 46-38, despite three touchdowns from Toledo as well as touchdowns for fellow running backs Rory Humphries (two) and Dave Willumsen.

Against Sheffield, the Bombers looked lethargic as they knew they had missed out on the play-offs.

However, Toledo was at it again with another four touchdowns, ably supported by fellow running back Dave Willumsen (three) as the Giants snuck the win 44-42.

Head coach Alan Chambers said: “I’m gutted for the players who were desperate to get to the play-offs, but at the same time I’m so proud of the effort and strides we’ve taken this year.