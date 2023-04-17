Register
Boston ABC club captain takes an impressive win to silence home crowd

Boston ABC’s club captain Coby Brown was victorious as he took a unanimous decision in a 3x3 minute contest on Friday evening when he faced local fighter Ryan Williams in March.

By Dennis Watson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:47 BST

Brown was in a determined mood as he set off at a fast pace with tall southpaw Williams trying his best to follow suit.

Brown showed good variety in his work, mixing in shots to the body that drew gasps from the Cambridgeshire fighter as the spiteful punches hit their mark as Williams held on, gaining a warning from the referee in the process.

The second was a closer round as Williams was having better success, into the last minute Brown dug into his reserves and produced some thunderous punches that rocked back the head of Williams as the Boston fighter finished the round strong.

Coby Brown (left) took the win for Boston.Coby Brown (left) took the win for Boston.
Coby Brown (left) took the win for Boston.

Into the last Brown was boxing with great confidence as he got the better of the exchanges and cruised his way to the final bell, Brown had got his reward, a unanimous victory in a pleasing performance against a very capable operator in Williams.

