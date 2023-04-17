Brown was in a determined mood as he set off at a fast pace with tall southpaw Williams trying his best to follow suit.
Brown showed good variety in his work, mixing in shots to the body that drew gasps from the Cambridgeshire fighter as the spiteful punches hit their mark as Williams held on, gaining a warning from the referee in the process.
The second was a closer round as Williams was having better success, into the last minute Brown dug into his reserves and produced some thunderous punches that rocked back the head of Williams as the Boston fighter finished the round strong.
Into the last Brown was boxing with great confidence as he got the better of the exchanges and cruised his way to the final bell, Brown had got his reward, a unanimous victory in a pleasing performance against a very capable operator in Williams.