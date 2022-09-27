Boston ABC return to action at the England Boxing’s Development Championships

Teenage boxers Reece Morris, Amber Barry and Harley Butterfield.

First into the squared circle in Grimsby was Amber Barry who was drawn against Elivia Frampton of the Mighty Mariners ABC in her semi-final bout. A good performance saw Amber declared a worthy points winner as she progressed to the final.

Harley Butterfield endured a difficult start in his final against Wellingborough ABC’s Tommy Cochran. But Butterfield remained patient as he began to pull away mid-way through the round. From there he was in control as he cruised to a points decision and was declared East Midlands Regional Champion.

Reece Morris put in a controlled performance in his final against the strong Max Shaw of the Mighty Mariners.

Shaw looked to assert himself from the start loading up with big punches. Unperturbed Reece calmly went about his work landing and scoring the better shots that caught the judges eye.

In a close contest Reece was declared the winner and Regional Champion by points decision. Reece and Harley will now represent the East Midlands against other regional champions from around the country.

The club attended another show on Saturday in Norwich with boxer Sarah Plowman matched against Norwich City ABC’s Jess Spooner.