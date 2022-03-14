Boston ABC youngsters show spirit in Barnsley

Amber Barry.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club saw two promising youngsters in action in Barnsley on Friday night.

Involved in her second skills bout in as many weeks, Amber Barry who was matched against local girl Faith Heppinstall of the Micky’s Athletic ABC.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heppinstall, after trying to intimidate Barry before the opening bell, was fast on the attack as she looked to land her heavy shots.

Barry remained calm and chose to not get involved and managed to outbox her Yorkshire opponent.

This was the common theme throughout the bout, using her straight shots Barry was able to pierce the guard and register scoring shots to which Heppinstall had little answer for.

Freddie Carman was the next representative from Boston, matched against Farhan Kamran of the Purge ABC.

Kamran, a tall southpaw, naturally opted to box from range with his long lead hand attacks and this made it difficult for the shorter Carman to get into his range and resulted in him trying to barrage his way in with quick fire punches to get a foothold in the contest.

This did bring some success as Carman got himself into closer quarters Kamran looked to tie him up, the referee broke and would be back to range where it suited the Leeds lad.