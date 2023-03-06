Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Boston ABC's Amber Barry is crowned new East Midlands champion

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Amber Barry has become the East Midlands Champion in the England Boxing Junior Championships after winning her final against Sienna Manderson.

By Sports Reporter
5 hours ago

Scunthorpe ABC’s Manderson began the bout strongly, giving Amber plenty to think about in the opening exchanges. Unperturbed, Amber remained focused and towards the end of the first round the contest was beginning to swing in Ambers favour.

From there on, Amber fought like a woman possessed as she set a pace that Manderson struggled to keep with. In the last, Barry had the extra gear to go and forced the referee to jump in to administer a mandatory 8 count, admirably Manderson came back fighting but it would be too late in the round to change the outcome.

A unanimous decision was awarded to Amber who is now the region’s Champion and will go on to face other regional champions in the coming weeks.

Amber Barry shows off her winners medal after a fine performance on Sunday afternoon.
Amber Barry shows off her winners medal after a fine performance on Sunday afternoon.
Amber Barry shows off her winners medal after a fine performance on Sunday afternoon.
BostonEast Midlands