Scunthorpe ABC’s Manderson began the bout strongly, giving Amber plenty to think about in the opening exchanges. Unperturbed, Amber remained focused and towards the end of the first round the contest was beginning to swing in Ambers favour.

From there on, Amber fought like a woman possessed as she set a pace that Manderson struggled to keep with. In the last, Barry had the extra gear to go and forced the referee to jump in to administer a mandatory 8 count, admirably Manderson came back fighting but it would be too late in the round to change the outcome.