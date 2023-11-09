Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Boras, Sweden with 3 of their bright talents to take part in the King of the Ring - a multi nation tournament that involved over 680 boxers from over 30 different countries that spanned over 3 days in 5 rings.

Senior club captain Coby Brown led teenagers Freddie Carman and Oscar Watson into battle against the elite of Europe.

Freddie Carman fought 3 Swedish boys over 2 days, a first for the Boston boxer, a feat made more remarkable as he’d overcome a serious illness only 2 weeks prior to flying out and was touch and go that he’d compete at all.

On Saturday, he boxed Love Lindstrom. Carman displayed great boxing movements, boxing at range and cutting in at angles making it a very difficult night for the Swedish fighter as the bout was awarded unanimously to Carman.

Freddie Carman and his coaching team.

The semi final was fought later that same evening, Carman rose to the challenge put forward by William Foresgren. Freddie looked fresh as he boxed with a calmness and maturity as he overcame Foresgren’s attacks, beating him to the punch and making him miss in the process as he guaranteed himself a medal after unanimously booking himself into the final.

Alex Laneby was the last man standing in front of Carman. Freddie saved his best performance for last as he scintillatingly dismantled his Swedish opponent. Carman was just one step ahead in each exchange and was awarded the bout unanimously, gaining a gold medal for his efforts.

Coby Brown was called to action on Friday evening in his quarter final bout against Peter Ahlberg - a two time Swedish National champion and member of the Swedish National squad with 155 fights on his resume.

Brown was not phased in the slightest, getting to work from the get go in the Olympic sized ring in the centre of the venue,

Coby mixed his shots well as he caused the physically strong Ahlberg some problems as he seemingly took the round.

Into the 2nd, the Swedish man fought with a higher tenacity as he came forwards on the attack, Brown, cool under pressure fought fire with fire. Ahlberg came on strong as he pinned Brown to the ropes unleashing his heavy arsenal on the Boston boxers torso, with the referee jumping in to offer some respite with a standing count.

Brown, whilst hurt, showed real grit as he went after his man and rallied strong at the restart, this was short lived as Ahlberg showed his vast experience and class, calmly mixing his shots catching Coby yet again to the body and forced the referee to administer another count and then wave the contest off.

Oscar Watson devastatingly was omitted before he got to perform as he was unable to overcome a back injury he sustained prior to attending, much to the Boston boxer’s frustration - he still travelled to support his fellow team mates and enjoyed the event.