The bout was fought at a frantic pace throughout - with so much at stake, both girls didn’t want to back off.

Barry boxed with patience and didn’t panic when under pressure and managed to get the better of the exchanges, landing the cleaner shots. McCaig came through some hairy moments when some heavy registered shots rocked her head back, credit where it was due she stuck to her task and continued to maraud forwards. After 3 tough rounds Vienna was awarded the bout by a deserved unanimous decision and gained the title of Midlands Box Cup Champion.