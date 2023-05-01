Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
27 minutes ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
2 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
19 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
20 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room

Boston AC athletes at the top end of rankings

It’s been a good start to the season for athletes from around town.

By Beryl Clay
Published 1st May 2023, 06:51 BST

After just a month into the new season five Boston and District Athletic Club representatives feature in the current East Midlands Regional Track and Field Ranking Lists. In the Under 15 Girls age group Ranking List Julia Paluch features in a top position in three different field events lists. Julia tops the East Midlands Pole Vault rankings with a County Record equalling height of 2.30 metres, achieved at last month's Boston Open Jumps and Throws meeting.

She also claims the top position on the Regional Triple Jump Rankings with a leap measuring 9.39 metres, recorded in a Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series event and is ranked second in the Triple Jump with a clearance of 10.70 metres.

Another "Gold Top" horizontal Jumper Jack Clark-Atkins appears in two current Regional Under 15 Boys ranking lists. Jack's season's best Triple Jump, measuring 10.70 metres, places him in second position and his best competition mark of 4.85 metres in Long Jump earns him eighth position in the East Midlands.

Most Popular
Julia Paluch doing the pole vault.Julia Paluch doing the pole vault.
Julia Paluch doing the pole vault.

A big breakthrough in Javelin throwing this season has earned an early season fourth Under 15 Girls position for Issy Reid, who recorded a best throw of 20.03 metres last month. Following their April performances two Under 17 B.A.D.A.C. athletes have secured top six placings.

Hammer thrower Macey Dimberlaine has started 2023 in much the same vein as she finished 2022. Her seasonal opening competition resulted in a 26.78 metres effort which places her in runners-up position.

In the Under 17 Men's age category Will Brocking is in sixth place in the Long Jump Regional Ranking List with his early season competition winning leap measuring 5.44 metres.. Although the Under 11 age group performances are not recognised by the production of UK Ranking Lists three young "Gold Tops" have recorded notable performances this season. Lucy Ambrose has a 2023 Personal Best Long Jump of 3.29 metres and in the same event Rose Pell has a best clearance of 3.03 Metres. In the Vortex Throw Oliver Pike recorded a best effort measuring a splendid 24.32 metres..

Related topics:Boston