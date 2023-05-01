It’s been a good start to the season for athletes from around town.

After just a month into the new season five Boston and District Athletic Club representatives feature in the current East Midlands Regional Track and Field Ranking Lists. In the Under 15 Girls age group Ranking List Julia Paluch features in a top position in three different field events lists. Julia tops the East Midlands Pole Vault rankings with a County Record equalling height of 2.30 metres, achieved at last month's Boston Open Jumps and Throws meeting.

She also claims the top position on the Regional Triple Jump Rankings with a leap measuring 9.39 metres, recorded in a Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series event and is ranked second in the Triple Jump with a clearance of 10.70 metres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another "Gold Top" horizontal Jumper Jack Clark-Atkins appears in two current Regional Under 15 Boys ranking lists. Jack's season's best Triple Jump, measuring 10.70 metres, places him in second position and his best competition mark of 4.85 metres in Long Jump earns him eighth position in the East Midlands.

Julia Paluch doing the pole vault.

A big breakthrough in Javelin throwing this season has earned an early season fourth Under 15 Girls position for Issy Reid, who recorded a best throw of 20.03 metres last month. Following their April performances two Under 17 B.A.D.A.C. athletes have secured top six placings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hammer thrower Macey Dimberlaine has started 2023 in much the same vein as she finished 2022. Her seasonal opening competition resulted in a 26.78 metres effort which places her in runners-up position.