Boston AC athletes test themselves in latest round of the Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series

Competitors in the second of this season's Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series events enjoyed dry conditions but had to work hard running into the brisk head wind along the finishing straight.

At Under 15 level Issy Reid created a new Personal Best in Javelin making a breakthrough and beating the twenty metre barrier in competition for the first time. Issy managed the swirling wind well to record a best throw of 20.03m.

In the same age group Julia Paluch reduced her best time by half a second over the 75m Hurdles recording 16.2 secs.

Julia also clocked 15.1 secs into the wind in the 100 Metres sprint and cleared a very promising 9,39m to win the Girls Triple Jump contest.

Kirsten Richardson competing in her first season as an Under 15 made a decent fist of her first 75m Hurdles race recording 16.4 secs and also produced a good Triple Jump leap at her first attempt at the event and achieved a debut distance of 7.06m.

In her third event Kirsten recorded 6mins. 53.6secs. finishing in fourth position in the 1500 Metres. In the Under 13 age group Jacob Collier recorded 16.2 secs in the 100 Metres and 2 mins. 23.5secs as he crossed the finish line third at the end of the 600 Metres.

In his field event Jacob won the Triple Jump with with a leap measuring 6.35m.. Amelia Ambrpse clocked 8 mins, 22.9 secs in the 1500 Metres , 20.6 secs in the 100 Metres . Five "Gold Tops " competed in the Under 11 events with Oliver Pike claiming second place in the boys 80 Metres 14.8 secs. , fourth in Long Jump 2.48m before achieving a comprehensive victory in the Vortex with a throw of 24.32m.

Rose Pell won the Girls 80 Metres in 14.2 secs, finished runner up in the Long Jump 3.03m. and threw the Vortex 9.90m.. Winner of the Long Jump with a leap of 3.15m Lucy Ambrose was second in both the 80 Metres 14,8 secs. and the Vortex 10.64m. Both Lexi Frost Ware and Ellos Richardson produced encouraging performances on the track and in field events.