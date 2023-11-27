The Boston Amateur Boxing Club staged their hugely successful home show aptly named “Its Showtime!” in front of a sell out crowd at the Peter Paine Performance Centre

The bill featured 12 bouts featuring 11 of Boston ABC’s talented boxers. Topping the bill in an Elite Welterweight title fight was senior club captain Coby Brown, who challenged Jibrail Talukdar of the Clifton ABC.

The bout lived up to its billing and did not disappoint, as both boxers locked horns right from the very start, Coby was in fine form delivering hard punching combinations that rained in from all angles that left the Nottingham fighter struggling to catch his breath to keep pace with the Boston fighter.

Talukdar came into the contest a little more in the second, with a closer round that ebbed and flowed in both boxers favour in a very tight round.

Brown came out in the last and threw everything in his arsenal in an exhilarating round of top class amateur boxing, Brown displayed lovely head movements to evade punches with returning uppercuts that jarred Talukdar’s head back that drew gasps from the crowd.

The Nottingham man hung in there and gave every ounce of energy that he had to try to convince the judges he should be the victor, at the very death both boxers went hammer and tongs throwing continuously at each other that had the crowd on their feet and cheering at the top of their voices. The decision was in the judge’s hands, a split verdict given in favour of Talukdar, Brown couldn’t have given any more than he did and was extremely unlucky to have missed out.

Winners on the night was Lyndon Tyzack Morley who made his fighting debut against tall Dylan Etherington of the Hoyles Mill Police Boys ABC.

Lyndon was on the front foot from the beginning with Etherington opting not surprisingly to box from range. Tyzack Morley took the fight to his Yorkshire adversary delivering spiteful combinations to the body and head.

Etherington showed good work from range that made it difficult at times for Lyndon to get close, who displayed some exemplary head movements that made his opponent miss. This was a very tight affair with both boxers having their successes, a split points decision was given in favour of the Boston lad who couldn’t hide his delight at the verdict.

Vienna Barry continued her rich reign of form as she was matched with Jackie Webster of the Norwich City ABC as she was on the right side of a split decision win in an action packed contest, Vienna displayed aggressive tendencies as she mixed hard punches to the head and body of the Norwich fighter as she boxed on the back foot, Webster displayed some good foot movements as she attempted to pick Barry off using the big ring to her advantage.

Barry with the crowd behind her was relentless in her pursuit in gaining victory and so it proved with her deserved points decision. Alfie Doughty was unfortunate in his contest against Percy Manning who started the contest brightly causing Doughty problems early on, once he had settled, Alfie began to get into his groove and with Manning becoming increasingly tired in the latter parts of the rounds the Boston fighter had some good success, landing punches to the head and body, the judges respectfully saw it differently and awarded a points decision to the March boxer.

Senior middleweight Dean Grainger made his fighting debut against another local fighter Daniel Vaughan of the Skegness ABC. Grainger displayed grit and determination as he went to war in an absorbing contest, both boxers fought at a good pace and refused to back off much to the delight of the home crowd who showed their support throughout, the decision being awarded to the Skegness boxer.

Boston’s Neiridas Ulcinas enjoyed a good tussle with Simon Willows from the Epic Golden Gloves ABC, both boys displayed good attacking and defensive movements in their close contest that entertained the crowd with the verdict being awarded to the Nottingham boy. Kenzie Galey returned to action in his first bout of the season against strong Mackenzie Malkin of the Aspire ABC, Galey commendably worked tirelessly throughout and never gave up in a tough contest as he was on the wrong side of a points decision.

Freddie Carman was in against Alfie Tomas of the Hoyle Mill Police Boys ABC, Carman boxed from range with the intention of picking Tomas off who exploded in with eye catching combinations as he took the contest on points. Boston’s Austin Beecham opened the show in his debut skills bout against Sullivan Mason of the Leicester Lightning ABC, Beecham put his punches together well and put in a top performance that will aid his development.

Dylan Upsall also returned in a skills contest against Zeus Ammd, Upsall boxed with good variation and counter punch combinations as he came through another positive assignment. Olly Boswell was matched against John Mason in his first skills contest, Boswell showed good attacking skills, whilst remaining calm whilst under pressure in front of the big crowd.