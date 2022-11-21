Boston Amateur Boxing Club's Coby Brown is new senior Elite Welterweight Champion of the East Midlands.

Coby Brown is the senior Elite Welterweight Champion of the East Midlands.

Coby Brown returned to the Field Street gym with his shiny new belt.

The Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s fighter challenged the current champion Jacob Price of The Epic Golden Gloves gym less than 24 hours after boxing him the night before on Boston’s home show.

The match was held in the Nottingham fighter’s back yard in a 3x3 minute contest.

Coby picked up where he left off from the night before, displaying great skills in hitting and not being hit, the taller Price was more reserved this time around but ultimately couldn’t prevent himself from being tagged by the Boston fighter in the exchanges.

Coby was in fine form as he coasted to a points decision and couldn’t hide his delight when he received his new Championship belt.

On the same bill was Reece Morris who had also featured the night before, he was in against fresh local boy Archie Evans also of the Epic Golden Gloves stable.

Reece cut a relaxed figure inside the squared circle as he calmly went about his work, good varied attacks from head to body allowed Reece to deliver shots that Evans surely felt, the referee stepping in twice to give mandatory standing 8 counts during round 2 and then waving the contest off.

The club endured a busy weekend with 4 boxers appearing on 4 separate shows in different locations across 2 days.

Boston’s Oscar Watson saw action in Cambridge against stylish home fighter Henry Dennard of the Albion Boxing Academy. In an action packed contest both fighters were pushed to their limits as they both gave their utmost to receive the nod from the judges.

Watson landing the crisper scoring shots with Dennard with the eye catching flurries, a points decision going against the Boston fighter on this occasion.

Over in Skegness Harvey McNair was rematched against local boxer James Robins of the SFK gym who had taken a points decision the week before.

It was a different theme from their previous encounter with Harvey boxing more aggressively and mixing his shots up that was visibly causing some issues for the Skegness boxer, the bout was scored against Harvey on this occasion losing out on a split decision, although disappointed by the result McNair can be encouraged with his performance.

Over in Grantham Vienna Barry faced Lexi Miller of the Touch Gloves ABC who started the bout quite aggressively.

Vienna was able to match and then overcome the Grantham girls desire demonstrating good technical skills and footwork in the process. Barry carved out a deserved unanimous decision.

Older sister Amber Barry was appearing on the same evening in Scunthorpe against Emmie O’Leary of the Scunthorpe ABC.

A good tactical battle ensued with both boxers throwing plenty of leather, Amber boxed with great discipline for her experience as she picked her moments when to engage and when to cover and use her defences.