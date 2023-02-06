Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Reece Morris is the new youth lightweight champion of the East Midlands.

He won the belt after travelling to Cleethorpes to challenge Max Shaw of the Mighty Mariners on his home show in a 3x3 minute rounds contest.

Reece began the bout brightly stating his intentions from the off as Shaw found it difficult to contain the aggressive Morris.

Morris looked in control after the opening round but would need to remain on red alert when Shaw unloaded his heavy arsenal to ensure he wasn’t tagged.

Reece Morris pictured with East Midlands official and belts organiser Ady Corssen

A tighter second round saw Shaw have more success than in the first but Reece looked as though he had done enough to shade the round.

The last saw both boxers empty their reserves as they gave every ounce of energy left in their body. The contest went with a split decision being handed to the jubilant Morris.

On the same bill, Boston boxer Amber Barry was re-matched against Elivia Frampton - also of the Mighty Mariners ABC.

Frampton looked busy on the attack with Barry defending well and Amber having her best successes at range landing the cleaner punches that on occasion snapped back Frampton’s head.

