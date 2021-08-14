Boston and District AC athletes impress at first Open Combined Events competition

Some of the Gold Tops on the Tommy Clay Track.

The first Boston & District AC Open Combined Events competition held at the Tommy Clay Track was a very successful event which attracted entries from as far afield as Essex, Leicestershire, Norfolk and Cheshire.

Gold Tops colleagues Ollie Tiainen and Fulcher were locked in combat throughout their five pentathlon disciplines, John finishing first on 1980 points.

His most profitable events were long jump (5.68m) and shot (10.45m).

Ollie's best points scoring events were also long jump (5.16m) and shot (8.00m).

Three BADAC representatives were involved in a high calibre under 17 women's pentathlon contest.

Louise Hirst finished third with an encouraging 2025 points, impressing in 80m hurdles (13.8 secs), shot (8.91m), high jump (1.30m), long jump (4.68m) and 800m (2 mins. 54.2 secs).

Megan Reid was fourth with 1,421 points. Her most productive events were high jump (1.35m) and long jump (4.16m).

Hannah Hardwick, in fifth, gained most points from her shot (6.47m).

Patrick McNally won the under 15 boys' pentathlon with his best events being 80m hurdles (16.3 secs) and high jump (1.29m).

Evie Milner finished was fifth in a strong under 15 girls' pentathlon competition.

Jack Clark-Atkins winning the under 13 triathlon. He opened with a 7.04m shot putt and then cleared 4.44m in long jump before recording 2 mins 54.6 secs for the 600m.

Lloyd Thorn claimed third place.

Noah Donnelly Coles was second in the under 11 boys triathlon, with his best points score coming in the whizzer (21.79m) and Devan Quantrill was third with his best event also the whizzer (16.94m).

In the same age group, Damian McNally was and Lennon Teague fifth.

The host club's Peyton Teague won the under 11 girls' triathlon with her most productive event the 600m (2mins 16.5 secs).