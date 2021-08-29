Boston and District AC athletes win 32 awards at the 2021 Lincolnshire and Humber County Track and Field Championships

Georgia Ward.

Members of Boston and District Athletic Club won a total of 32 awards at the 2021 Lincolnshire and Humber County Track and Field Championships.

Gold Tops claimed 17 county titles and gold awards at the delayed two-day championships, held jointly with Humberside at Hull on Saturday and Grimsby last Sunday.

Three under 17 women excelled over the two-day event.

Megan Reid won three county championship titles in field events and also claimed one silver and two bronze awards.

In pole vault, Megan equalled her personal best clearance, going over 1.80m to win the Lincolnshire title.

A throw measuring 19.14m in discus and a high jump of 1.30m added two further 2021 titles.

A triple jump of 8.20m earned Megan the silver award with performancess of 3.99m in long jump and 6.42m in shot gave her two bronze awards.

Multi eventer Louise Hirst achieved three under 17 county titles winning 300m hurdles in a personal best time of 50.65 secs and added a gold award-winning performances in triple jump with a leap of 10.24m and shot with an 8.20m putt.

Louise also gained two silver awards finishing second in the 300m, recording 46.29 secs and long jump with a leap measuring 4.43m.

Georgia Ward threw a personal best performance to win the under 17 women's hammer title, recording 27.86m, and clinched a silver award in shot with a putt of 8.84m, making it a first and second for Boston and District AC in that event.

In the same age group Hannah Hardwick ran a personal best time in the 200m, recording 29.78 secs to claim second place and a bronze award in her first county championships competition.

At under 15 girls' level, Macey Dimberline - in her first appearance in a hammer competition - made a remarkable debut, throwing 28.19m to win the county championship title on day one.

The following day Macey contested the shot and produced another winning performance, recording 8.79m for her second gold award.

In the under 15 boys' section, Hayden Quantrill went one better than Macey securing three county titles.

In the 80m hurdles, Hayden recorded 14.60 secs, and clocked 13.7 secs in the 100m, securing his triple in the shot with a putt measuring 7.42m.

In the under 13 boys' age category - in his first Lincolnshire Track and Field Championships competition - Jack Clark-Atkins won three gold awards.

Jack achieved a personal best in high jump with a clearance of 1.28m and added another PB in long jump with a winning leap measuring 4.16m.

Over 200m, Jack recorded 29.94 secs to win his third county title.

At under 13 girls' level, Issy Reid claimed two silver awards, recording 15.38 secs in the 70m hurdles and 4.79m in shot.

In the under 11 age group, Devan Quantrill achieved a full set of awards with gold in the 150m, run in 23.86 secs, silver in the 80m (12.85 secs) and bronze in the 600m (2 mins 14.91 secs).

In the same age group, Noah Donnelly-Coles claimed two second places and a third, recording 13.22 secs for the 80m, 25.09 secs for the 150m and 2.29m in the long jump.

At the opposite end of the age spectrum, after a 30-year lapse in participation in competitive athletics, veteran Nigel Bilton won the discus title in his age category with a throw of 32.90m.