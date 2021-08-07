Boston and District AC finish England Track and Field League campaign in third

Ollie Lammiman.

An under-strength Boston and District athletic Club team finished third in the final North of England Track and Field League match at Lincoln, to retain their overall third position at the end of the 2021 League campaign.

Despite the absence of some key team members, the Gold Tops battled hard and supported each other to maintain their mid table place, finishing behind Doncaster AC and Lincoln Wellington AC and ahead of Chesterfield AC, Derby AC and Grantham AC.

There was just one A event winner for BADAC, Frances Nuttell crossing the finish line first at the end of the 100m hurdles in 18.8 secs.

Emma Penson claimed first place points in the B 400m hurdles, Georgia Ward won the B hammer (19.81m) and Louise Hirst won the B long jump (4.17m).

Megan Reid's polve vault event was cancelled, but she secured first place in the B high jump when she cleared 1.35m.

A number of BADAC representatives claimed second positions; Ollie Lammiman in B 3,000m (12 mins 31.5 secs), Aidan McClure in the B 400m hurdles (82.0 secs), John Fulcher in the triple jump (11.56m).

Fulcher was also third in long jump (5.42m) and B high jump (1.45m) and fourth in the 400m (64.9 secs).

Nuttell was second in the A 400m hurdles (91.0 secs), A high jump (1.50m) and fourth in long jump (4.19m).

Megan Reid was runner up in the B 200m (34.1 secs) and third in the B 100m (16.2 secs).

Hannah Hardwick demonstrated her improvement with performances in the 100m (fifth, 15.3 secs) and 200m (fourth, 31.4 secs).

In shot, Georgia Ward claimed third in the A contest (6.88m) and Helen Tooley and Corinne Bailey worked well together to contest the remaining throws.

Helen's best result was in hammer when her 22.70m throw earned her third place in the A event and Corrine's most productive throw was the discus with her 17.43m effort placing her third in the A event.