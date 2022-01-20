Boston and District AC youngsters back in sportshall action

Jack Clark-Atkins

The first 2022 match in Boston and District Athletic Club's Sportshall Athletics series saw junior athletes starting the new year with a number of improved performances both on the track and in the field events.

Under 15 Hayden Quantrill looked sharp as he won the three lap race in 32.3 secs, the six lap event in 78.7 secs and also putt the 4K shot 7.71 m.

He achieved a score of 75 in the 30 second duration of the speed bounce and cleared 6.46m in the standing triple jump.

At under 13 level Jack Clark-Atkins won the four laps in 46.6 secs, cleared 1.25m with the restricted run up provided in sportshall high jump and added a putt of 7.17m in the 3.25k shot competition.

In the under 13 girls' category, Issy Reid demonstrated her improved fitness recording 37.1 secs for the three laps, 91.8 secs for six laps, cleared 1.00m in high jump and produced a 5.40m leap in the standing triple jump.

In the under 11 age group, Devan Quantrill excelled in the track events clocking 35.1 secs, 50.6 secs and 84.9 secs in the three, four and six lap challenges and also won the 30 second speed bounce, accumulating a total of 61, and the chest push with a distance of 4.75m.

In the same category, Noah Donnelly-Coles was first in both the standing long jump, with a leap of 1.60m, and the standing triple jump, with a clearance of 4.42m, and finished the three lap race in a time of 39.3 secs.

Mia Clark-Atkins cleared 1.44m and 3.94m in standing long and triple jumps, recorded 44.0 secs in the two laps and 3.50m in the chest push.

Under seven Flynn Donnelly-Coles was first in the vertical jump with a leap of25cms, 1.30m and 3.18m in standing long and triple jumps, 3.00m in chest push and scored a total of 33 in the 20 second speed bounce.

In his first sportshall athletics competition, Reuben Frost won the under 11 balance test, recording 30.51 secs, cleared 90cm in high Jump and scored 40 in the speed bounce.

In the under nine section, Phoenix Thompson made an impressive debut, winning both running events - clocking 27.0 secs for the two laps and 41.5 secs for the three laps.

Standing long and triple jump evenst saw Phoenix's leaps measure 1.20m and 3.18m, and the chest push achieved a distance of 3.25m.

Lexi Atkinson won the under nine balance test with 19.13 secs and cleared 3.14m in standing triple jump and recorded 2.75m in chest push.

In the under seven age group, Ada Martin won the balance test with 17.72 secs, finished second in the 20 second speed bounce with a total of 32 and claimed another runners-up position in chest push with a throw of 2.75m.