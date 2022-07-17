Boston and District Athletic Club keep title hopes alive with second spot

Frances Nuttell won the 100m Hurdles event, finishing in a time of 19.4 sec.

Boston and District Athletic Club representatives consolidated their second place in the East 1S of the North of England League in the third match of the series at Newark.

The match was originally scheduled for Boston but had to be relocated to Newark when the Tommy Clay Track was not up to standard for a League match.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In sweltering conditions the "Gold Tops" produced a splendid team performance to finish with 453 points, just nine points adrift of League leaders Lincoln Wellington A.C..

With just one match remaining Boston and District A.C. will want to apply pressure on Lincoln, Derby and Chesterfield with a final push for the 2022 League title.

The "Gold Tops" secured four A competition first places and maximum points in three events. Oliver Simmonds equalled his personal best performance in the High Jump, going over 1.85m for a comprehensive victory.

Oliver added additional points in the challenging 110m Hurdles when he crossed the finish line second in 18.9 secs and contributed yet more points through a 9.99m Triple Jump, which secured second position in the B event.

Louise Hirst achieved a comprehensive victory in the Women's Triple Jump. Following on from her fifth place finish in the English Schools Championships two days previously Louise continued her consistent good form recording 10.76m for a 20 centimetres advantage over her nearest rival.

In her final year as an Under 17 athlete and, developing a consistency in a range of events Louise also finished third in Long Jump with a clearance of 5.02m. She claimed the same position in the 400 metres race, recording 70.6secs.

Frances Nuttell was unchallenged in the 100m Hurdles event, finishing in a time of 19.4 sec.