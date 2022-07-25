Louise Hirst once again impressed for Boston.

In the Under 20 section Luke Saunders returned to competition achieving three second places in 100 Metres in 13.0 secs, the 400 Metres in 64.9 secs and the 1500 Metres in 5 mins 23.7 secs.

Louise Hirst continued to extend her consistently good performances in Triple Jump with a winning leap of 10.91m and added victories in Shot with a 9.39m putt and 100 Metres in 13.5 secs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same age group Hannah Hardwick demonstrated the progress she has made in 2022 winning the 400 Metres in 74.5 secs and finishing second in the 100 Metres, recording 13.9 secs..

Jess Newlin clocked 15.6 secs for 100 Metres and putt the Shot 6.11 m. In the Under 17 Men's age category McKye Bird finished second in the 100 Metres in a time of 12.1 secs.

Five Under 15 "Gold Tops" competed in the latest development meeting. Hayden Quantrill achieved three first places in Shot with 8-00 m, 10.72 in the triple jump and in the 100 Metres with 12.9 secs.

Issy Reid won the Under 15 Girls Javelin with a throw of 15.71m. and achieved third place in Shot with a putt of 6;46m.

Julia Paluch was second in both Shot with 6.60m.and 100 Metres in 14.4 secs and won the 75m Hurdles in 14,5 secs.

Macey Dimberlaine was the outstanding winner of the Under 15 Girls Shot recording an impressive 9.50m. In the same event Millie Doubleday finished in fourth place with 6.26m.. In the Under 13 age group Kirsten Richardson won the Triple Jump with a clearance of 7.53m and finished second in the 70m Hurdles in 15,8 secs and third in the open 1500 Metres, clocking 6 mins 23.3 secs.

Isabella Pike was third in the Triple Jump with 6.46m, the 70m Hurdles in 18.0 secs and second in the Javelin with 7.49m.

field events. Jacob Creasey, one of five B.A.D.A.C. Under 11 competitors, crossed the finish line first in the 80 Metres Sprint, recording 12.9 secs.

A leap of 2.59m in Long Jump earned Jacob third place and 16.39m in the Whizzer Throw resulted in another third position. Oliver Pike won the Whizzer with a tremendous effort measuring 25.86m and added a second in Long Jump with 2.70m and a third in the 80 Metres, recording 14.8 secs.

For the Girls, Emily Ward won the Long Jump with a leap of 2.85m and finished third in both the 80 Metres, recording 13.3 sec. and the Whizzer Throw with 12.76m. Lexi Atkinson and Lucy Ambrose gained competitive experience in long Jump and Whizzer events . In the Under 9 section, Frankie Goff won the Girls 70m Sprint in 12,7 secs and claimed second place in The Whizzer Throw with 11.18m and third in the Long Jump 1.77m.

Rosalie Barnett achieved three second positions in 70 Metres with 13.1 secs, 150 Metres in 29.6 secs and the Whizzer with 11.18m.

Evie Nolan won the Long Jump with 2.14m and claimed third position in both 70 Metres in 13.2 secs and 150 Metres in 29.8 secs.