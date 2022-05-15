Boston Barracudas set to make comeback after 50th anniversary bash

The long-defunct speedway team will be brought back to life later this month to compete at Scunthorpe.

Scunthorpe speedway are renowned for running training sessions and developing young riders, and Richard Hollingsworth, practice and amateur meeting co-ordinator, has set up a British Amateur League at the track to attract riders.

Most recently a four-team tournament was been set up which saw Boston-area riders Mickie Simpson and Rob Holingworth compete.

Now Boston have been invited to form a team for the next British Amateur League meeting and the summer championship on May 29.

So far the Cudas team includes local riders Simpson, Sam Woods and Rick Scarborough.

"I’m looking forward to the upcoming season with another year in the National League, and it’s a pleasure to get to ride in the Boston Barracudas race jacket and represent the team under the wing of Sam," Simpson said.

The Barracuda quartet will race in blue and white race jackets, bringing back memories of racing at New Hammond Beck Road.

This will be particularly poignant as the meeting is a week after the Boston Speedway 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The Cudas' Golden Jubilee will go ahead on Saturday at Kirton Leisure Centre.

There will be an action-packed agenda between 2pm and 6pm as guest of honour Cyril Crane, who pioneered bringing Speedway to Boston at New Hammond Beck Road in 1970, will be among the many guests including former riders.

A four-team tournament will then be followed by an individual meeting which could also involve supporters, time permitting.

Cyril Crane will manage a formidable Cudas sextet of Rob Hollingworth, David Gagen, Carl Glover and Dave Allen, who will be joined by Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Stars Of The League.

There will also be memorabilia stalls and a vintage speedway film show.