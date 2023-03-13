In this top of the table clash, two tries by centre Rowan Mason and tries by Sean Bishop, Jose Araujo and Mason Coulam; saw Boston secure a crucial 32-17 win over Mansfield to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The result sees the side move for the first time this season into first place in Counties 2 East North, tied on eighty three points, but with Mansfield having played one more match. Nottingham Casuals move to third on eighty points having played the same amount of games as Boston.

The coaching staff made only three changes to last week's starting fifteen. In the forwards, P Manning came into the back row, with Sam Hughes on the bench. In the backs Josh Cook returned at scrum half.

A Wayne Harley penalty on five minutes, was reward for Boston's early pressure, before back row Mason Coulam dummied the opposition defence, to score an individual try to extend the lead to 8- 0 ten minutes later.

Rowan Mason takes Boston forward. Pic by David Dales.

Winger Jose Araujo showed his pace on twenty two minutes, to sprint in from outside the Mansfield twenty two, with the backs moving the ball quickly from a scrum.

Mansfield quickly responded to score their first try, before Sean Bishop used his power and pace to move Boston into a half time 18 -5 lead.

Centre Rowan Mason would open the scoring after the break, with an impressive, mazy, jinking run, before he was yellow carded leaving the side with fourteen men and the score board at 25 -5.

Mansfield responded, upping their tempo and intensity as the momentum of the match changed. Two tries moved the visitor's to 25 -17, with twenty minutes remaining and Mansfield putting increased pressure on Boston's try line.

Some last ditched tackling prevented Manfield scoring, before Rowan Mason from a pass by winger Cowern, sprinted from inside his twenty two to score the decisive try. The conversion by Harley put Boston into a wining position and successfully see out the remaining ten minutes.