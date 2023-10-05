Register
Boston biker Ollie Wilson ends dream season with victory and the title

Going into the season finale of the DTRA UK Flat Track Intermediate championship at Greenfields Dirt Track near Alford as champion elect, Ollie Wilson aged 12 from Kirton near Boston encountered some extra competition this week and contested four demanding races but he stepped up to the challenge taking the win in three of the four races on Saturday to end his season with a win and the title.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Riding the KTM85cc Ollie, a second year student at the Banovallum School in Horncastle, has won every race in the previous five rounds of the championship. He was top of the leaderboard in practice with an advantage of just half a second ahead of Oskar van Endert but his record of wins was about to end as it was Van Endert who took the flag for first place in race one over a second ahead of Wilson.

In race two Wilson and Van Endert battled it out for the win in the second encounter and this time it was Wilson who took the honours 0.6s ahead of his rival. He went on to win race three 0.4s ahead of Van Endert and went into the grand final determined to end his weekend with a win and he did just that but by the narrowest of margins just 0.287s ahead of Van Endert to take the overall win over the weekend.

Ollie is the eldest son of former British Superbike and Supersport rider Ben Wilson who is now team manager for the Gearlink British Supersport team which runs with the British Superbike championship and is also a director at Wilsons Motorcycles at Kirton.

Ollie Wilson enjoyed a season to remember.Ollie Wilson enjoyed a season to remember.
Ben said: “Ollie is now a DTRA champion and has achieved what he set out to do. We are really pleased with his progress and he shows great potential for the future. Now to prepare for his next challenge!”

Ollie will follow in Ben’s footsteps by competing in the Mablethorpe Sand races through the winter months and continuing with his training in readiness for 2024.

