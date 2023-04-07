Register
Boston Bluetits swimming group celebrate completing challenges

The Boston Bluetit group have celebrated completing several challenges which included swimming distances throughout the months of November, December, January, February and March.

By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:36 BST

They are part of a UK and international open water Bluetit swimming group. The group swim in various parts of the River Witham, River Glenn and occasionally off the coast near Skegness.

Each month various distances were covered. Some swam in just a swimming costume or swimming trunks as they completed medals for the polar bear swimming challenge. The Polar Bear and Penguin challenges are organised by Pauline Barker who received an MBE for her work this year.

The water temperature dipped to below freezing for part of the winter and air temperatures while swimming did reach at times -5.

Members of the Boston Bluetits.Members of the Boston Bluetits.
Celebrating the completion of various challenges were Gail Ladds, Beckie Pell, Claire Wingate, Jo Woods, Celia Dobson, Helen Turner, Helen Gruber, Gail Bevan, Teresa Dury, Liane Davis Anderson, Silk, Trevor, Jackie Ward, Robyn Smith, Donna Worthington, Julie Halle, Georgina Willis, Lisa Smith, Samantha Greenland, Lisa Smith, Nicola Housam, Rachel Smith and Frances Mills.

Safety is very important and they always swim in groups, with tow floats and adapt the "enjoy the space and leave no trace" philosophy.

Open water swimming is increasingly recognised for its health benefits. Anyone interested can join the face group book - Boston Bluetits.

