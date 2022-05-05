Boston bowlers taste success at Easter Tournament

Sport news

Twelve teams of three competed over four matches during the day, with four points awarded for each victory, and one point for every end won.

The winning team with 45 points was led by Mark Robinson, with Yvonne Robinson and Paul Flatters, who just pipped Nathan Dunnington, Liam Reeson and Scott Whyers by one point, with Sandra Tebbs’ team in third place, a further six points behind.

Mark Robinson’s team had four good victories, their first match against Cliff Collin producing the closest score of 10 shots to 8 before three convincing wins by 16 shots and 9 shots (twice).

Nathan’s team won their first three matches by large margins of 13 shots, 19 shots and 15 shots to hold the lead going into the final round of games.

Their final match against Pete Sharman’s team was much closer, though, won by 10 shots to 7, giving a smaller points tally to slip them into second.

Sandra Tebbs, playing with Carol Clarke and Andrew Dunnington, had three closely fought games, drawing one 7-7 and winning the others 9-7 and 8-6, to put them in fourth place with one game to go.

Their last game was their best result, won 17-4, and enough to move them up one place into third above Pete Sharman.

Club Competitions Easter Week saw the first Finals Week at Boston Indoor Bowling Club since Spring 2019, following the delay caused by the Covid pandemic.

Preliminary rounds of matches from January onwards came to a conclusion with a series of finals in a range of categories.

Paul Flatters featured in five finals, winning four of them.

He met Dave Fox in the Over 60s Singles final, winning 23-13 in a game that was closely contested for 18 ends before he pulled away decisively.

With Graham Scarboro, he took the Over 60s Pairs title, winning 23-16 against Trevor Coulson and Steve Boycott, and with Kate Maddison, the Mixed Pairs title, 25-15, from Nathan Dunnington and Kathryn Rockall.

In the Mixed Triples, he was partnered with Mark and Yvonne Robinson, and they controlled the match to run out 22-12 winners against Pete Sharman, D. Smith and Diane Murgatroyd.

The Men’s Pairs final, with Paul playing with Mark Robinson, again, against Ian Clark and Rod West, was a competitive game from the off, and eventually won 27-24 by Ian and Rod by their better finish over the last two ends.

The Handicap Pairs trophy was won 18-16 by Scott Whyers and Liam Reeson from Rod West with, on this occasion, Adrian Field.

Very closely matched for the first half of the game, Scott and Liam pulled away by scoring eight shots over five ends and held on as the game reached the final ends.

Adrian Field met Scott again in the 2 Wood 18-Up Singles final, winning 18-14, by starting well to go 7-0 ahead, before the scores were tied at 8-8, then controlling the second half of the game.

In the 4 Wood Singles, 15 ends, Scott came back from behind to beat Ian Clark 10-8.

The Men’s Triples was won 15-14 by Keith Tointon, Chris Gill and Alex Tomlin in a close game.

Trailing 1-7 early on to Adrian Field, Ian Clark and Martin Tomlin, the scores were tied at 14 all after 18 ends, requiring a one end decider.

The showpiece Men’s Champion of Champions final saw Scott pitted against Martin Tomlin over 25 ends.

The advantage lay with Martin after 18 ends, 20-11, but Scott conjured the better finishing run with 12 unanswered shots to win 23-20.

Three of the ladies' finals featured Jean Thompson and she picked up all three titles.

In the Drawn Pairs, she was playing with Kate Maddison against Kathryn Rockall and Sandra Tebbs.

A cagey start gave way to dominance as Jean and Kate went 15-5 ahead and they ran out 21-13 winners.

Initially behind the trio of Sue Hoyles, Sandra Tebbs and Rita Epton in the Ladies' Triples, Jean with Helen Holroyd and Kathryn Rockall gradually eased into the lead to win 17-11.

Jean and her partner Helen Holroyd outplayed Sue Hoyles and Pam Rate in the Ladies' Pairs, posting a score of 23-12.

The Ladies' Champion of Champions Final between Janet Vinter and Jean Cammack saw the advantage go back and forth.

Jean had a lead of six shots with four ends left, but Janet’s storming finish of 3-4-3 took the game 22-18.

The Under 25 Singles was won 21-12 by Nathan Dunnington from Liam Reeson, a burst of 15 shots in seven ends in the middle of the game cementing the win.