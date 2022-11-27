Boston come through big test against Kesteven to go second in the table

In a heavy weight contest between two evenly matched teams, Boston secured a 25-24 win, to move them into second place in Counties 2 East North league; one point ahead of Kesteven.

Try scorer Wayne Harley. Pic by David Dales.

Like boxers trading punches, the lead would change hands five times in a match full of intensity, graft and passion.

Boston welcomed the return in the backs of; Matt Bray (flyhalf), Jose Araujo (wing), Oliver Lawman (centre) and Rob Borley (winger as replacement). In the forwards Mason Coulam slotted into the back row; with Luke Fowler coming onto the bench as replacement.

Playing against the wind in the first half it would take twelve minutes before Matt Bray converted a penalty to move Boston 3-0 in front.

Kesteven moved 3-7 ahead after thirty five minutes from a well executed line out drive. A Kesteven yellow card and converted penalty by Bray narrowed the deficit 6-7. Yet, the visitors with only fourteen players earned another penalty to see Boston enter half-time 6-10 in arrears.

Despite turning round with the advantage of the wind and still only fourteen opposition players, the home side made a poor start.

A penalty miss and Mathew Deane being "held up", over the line; added to the pressure; on and off the field. It would be a Alex Hough line break on 55 minutes which resulted in quick recycling of the ball and Mason Coulam powering his way over to put Boston back in front 11-10.

This would be short-lived, as Kesteven regained the lead back on 60 minutes.

In a frantic ten minute spell first centre Wayne Harley and then hooker Will Scupham would score, the later pouncing on a fumble in the Kesteven backs under the posts. With both tries converted by Bray; it moved the scoreboard to 25-17 with less than ten minutes remaining.

Kesteven again ought back to score a converted try 25- 24 and set up a grandstand finish. With one minute remaining on the clock Boston closed out an entertaining match, where both sides gave 100 per cent.