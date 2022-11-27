Boston come through big test against Kesteven to go second in the table

Like boxers trading punches, the lead would change hands five times in a match full of intensity, graft and passion.
Boston welcomed the return in the backs of; Matt Bray (flyhalf), Jose Araujo (wing), Oliver Lawman (centre) and Rob Borley (winger as replacement). In the forwards Mason Coulam slotted into the back row; with Luke Fowler coming onto the bench as replacement.
Playing against the wind in the first half it would take twelve minutes before Matt Bray converted a penalty to move Boston 3-0 in front.
Kesteven moved 3-7 ahead after thirty five minutes from a well executed line out drive. A Kesteven yellow card and converted penalty by Bray narrowed the deficit 6-7. Yet, the visitors with only fourteen players earned another penalty to see Boston enter half-time 6-10 in arrears.
Despite turning round with the advantage of the wind and still only fourteen opposition players, the home side made a poor start.
A penalty miss and Mathew Deane being "held up", over the line; added to the pressure; on and off the field. It would be a Alex Hough line break on 55 minutes which resulted in quick recycling of the ball and Mason Coulam powering his way over to put Boston back in front 11-10.
This would be short-lived, as Kesteven regained the lead back on 60 minutes.
In a frantic ten minute spell first centre Wayne Harley and then hooker Will Scupham would score, the later pouncing on a fumble in the Kesteven backs under the posts. With both tries converted by Bray; it moved the scoreboard to 25-17 with less than ten minutes remaining.
Kesteven again ought back to score a converted try 25- 24 and set up a grandstand finish. With one minute remaining on the clock Boston closed out an entertaining match, where both sides gave 100 per cent.
The man of the match for Boston was second row Lewis Eldin, for his strong scrummaging and defensive work. Special mention also goes to the front row of Himsworth, Scupham and Griffin; who were dominant throughout the game.