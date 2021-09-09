Boston Community Runners' Adrian Carder tackles Peak District 30-mile ultra marathon

Richard and Sarah Jane Eggerton with Martin Tebbs.

Boston Community Runners' Adrian Carder tackled a 30-mile ultra race in the Peak District.

On the outskirts of Sheffield lies Clarks Farm, the starting point for a weekend of fell running.

The event included four great races, from a 10k trail race through to the challenge of the Peak District’s toughest ultra at 60 miles - and over 10,500 feet of climbing.

Carder was once again able to compete in his favourite type of running and took part in the 30-mile Ultra on the Saturday.

His run saw more than 4554 feet of ascent across the 30 miles and gave him great trails, runnable climbs and swooping downhills through some iconic Peak District countryside.

Carder had an excellent run and finished in a very pleasing time of 8:31.32 for 46th position.

The annual Thorney five-mile road race returned.

The race covers the length of the village on roads closed to traffic and saw the number of entrants reduced due to Covid.

Clare Teesdale represented Boston Community Runners and ran one of her best races this season.

A time of 48.41 gave her an event PB with an average pace of 9.43 minutes per mile.

A new run, the Belvoir 10k, saw members Karen and Kevin Hindle take the black and yellow stripes to the hilly scenic course.

The start and finish were located in the grounds of Belvoir Castle and gave runners stunning views across Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

The hills were certainly not what Boston runners are used to training on, but both runners put in superb times with Karen getting a sub-hour time of 58.16 and Kevin not that far behind in just 1:05.45.

The RunFestRun had a new home for 2021, hosted at at Laverstoke Park Farm alongside Chris Evans’ CarFest, the family festival fundraising millions for UK Children’s Charities.

The weekend allowed camping and offered runs of varying distances on both Saturday and Sunday.

With runs designed by Steve Cram, entrants could do one or all of the runs.

In the evening the runners joined with CarFest to party to live music from Rick Astley, All Saints, James Blunt, James Bay, McFly, Texas and more.

It was the second year that Richard, Sarah-Jane and Abigail Eggleton had taken part. Pal Martin Tebbs also took part.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and now a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.50pm for a 7pm start from the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.