Boston Community Runners compete at Burghley 7 and Oundle 20

Runners at Burghley House.

Boston Community Runners enjoyed the return of the Burghley 7, a seven-mile race described as a sensational course linking Burghley and Stamford.

With incredible access to the private areas of the Burghley estate, a traffic free high street, it is a course that explores the countless beautiful locations of the area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It did not fail to deliver with almost 1,500 runners starting at the Bottle Lodges, the Tudor Gatehouse to the west entrance of the estate.

Clare and Sarah-Jane at Oundle.

They then headed out to St Martin's High Street with its flawless Georgian history.

The George Hotel and Gallows came next.

The runners went over the Town bridge with views over the meadows and it took the runners over the River Welland, the historic trade route through Stamford and back into the Burghley Estate, passing the house and through the deer park.

Runners got tremendous support from the small village of Pilsgate.

Heading past beautiful dry stoned walls the next landmark was the walled gardens before heading for the iconic Lions Bridge and the finish are just beyond.

Eight members of Boston Community Runners took part in the second running of this event and once again it was Trevor Byng who led the club runners home knocking four minutes off his previous visit to Burghley.

Trevor crossed the line in 43.16 giving him 16th place overall.

Next home was Adam Bevan in 45.01, taking third in his age category.

Steven Roberts also knocked two minutes from his previous running here, finishing in 48.32.

Jill Coleman put in a fine run to stop the clock in 53.33 with Darren Bevan getting a sub hour time of 58.55.

Karen Hindle had a strong finish and crossed the line in 1.02.28.

Fiona Martin-Edwards had her longest run for quite some time and was thrilled to finish in 1.16.29 just ahead of Jackie Hallett, who clocked a 1.17.16.

It was a fine set of results for all the Boston runners with the hills giving them quite a workout.

On the same day saw the return of the Oundle 20 mile road race.

The race is ideal for those training for spring marathons and follows a scenic course around the gently undulating wide, quiet country lanes in and around the pretty Northamptonshire villages of Fotheringay, Nassington, Yarwell and King’s Cliffe.

Two members took the black and yellow stripes to take part.

Clare Teesdale and Sarah-Jane Eggleton were both using it as a long training run.

Both had strong runs in conditions which were not ideal and the ladies were in sight of each other for most of the race and were able to keep each other going to both record sub four-hour runs with Clare coming home in 3.55.07 and Sarah-Jane 3.58.19.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group.

They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.