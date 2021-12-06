Boston Community Runners' Dianne Houghton runs the Ram 5

Dianne Houghton.

On a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures in the minus figures, Dianne Houghton was the sole representative for Boston Community Runners for the inaugural Ram 5 Mile race in Derby.

The race started in Irongate with views of the cathedral with the route headed through the city centre towards the home of Derby County, Pride Park Stadium, at halfway and then headed back towards the City Centre, finishing where the race began.

The race is part of the Asda Foundation series and saw just under 200 runners take to the course.

Dianne had a strong run and finished the five miles in a time of 49.29.

She was delighted with her time and is already looking forward to her next event.

Boston Community Runners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at Peter Paine on Rosebery Ave in Boston.