Two local events shared the runners on what turned out to be perfect running weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Three Rivers Challenge returned again and Boston Community Runners took the black and yellow stripes to South Kyme on Sunday. Nineteen members ran the 15 mile route that follows the riverbanks of the Slea, Skirth and Witham and took the runners through North Kyme, Billinghay, Tattershall Bridge and Chapel Hill before heading back towards South Kyme.

This year it was Steve Roberts who crossed the line in first place just ahead of last year’s winner Dan Clark, making it a one/two for Boston with Simon Jackson coming in, in fourth place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning time this year was 1.50.59 with Dan clocking 1.51.36 and Simon getting 2.11.43. John Burton was the next club runner back in 2.11.51 followed by Tanya Knight in 2.17.22. Simon Pickwell ran a 2.33.30 with Jill Rymer following him across the line in 2.39.46 just ahead of Karen Hindle in 2.40.27.

Members of Boston Community Runners at the 3 Rivers race.

Marcus Staff just got under the 3hrs with a time of 2.59.55 and just over the three hours came Sharon Houghton in 3.02.12, Shiela Vasquez (3.02.15), Sarah Lea (3.03.18) and Tracie Charles (3.06.55). Nick Turner was back in 3.07.54 having joined wife Mary on her run/walk for a while and Micheal Corney did the same with wife Claire before finishing in 3.23.59.

Sarah Burton finished in 3.24.57 just ahead of running buddy Clare Teesdale, who finished in 3.26.44. Claire Corney was taking part in her longest event to date and stopped the clock at 3.41.11. Mary Turner crossed the finish in 4.04.10.

It was also the inaugural running of the Mallard Cake Dash, which was also the local event organisers, Trident Sports, biggest race to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For both the 5k & 10k, the route started in the grounds of Westwood Lakes at Wyberton with runners weaving around the lodges and along the lakes. Once they left the site the 10k runners took a left turn onto the road where they faced a one mile out and back into a strong headwind before joining back onto the 5k route.

Both distances did a loop round Westgate Woods, crossed the road and did a clockwise loop of Jenny’s Wood. From there, the runners turned back into Westwood Lakes and headed towards the finish line. The runners received a medal and a slice of cake with a hot drink for their efforts. In the 10k event Nathan Saw bought the club runners home in a time of 46.56.

He was followed by Lee Conway in 51.18 and David Cobb in 58.29. Fran Haunch ran with her friend and crossed the line in 1.08.21 with Dawn Cobb, back upto 10k distance, crossing the finish in 1.17.54. The 5k event saw seven members taking part with Fran Mills taking first in her age category and leading the BCR runners home in a time of 29.50.

Michelle Saw was next, crossing the line in 35.22 just ahead of Sally Bridgeman in 35.28. Jayne Ashton was next in 36.15 with Sue Woods following in 37.00 and taking first in her age category too.

Advertisement

Advertisement