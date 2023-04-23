With near perfect weather conditions once again Boston Community Runners turned out in force to take part in one of Lincolnshire’s most popular running events.

The Boston Marathon Day includes distances of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, a new 10k for 2023 and the 5k.

The turnout from the home running club was better than ever with 50 runners taking part across all four distances. All the club runners ran a super race and the results matched the efforts put in on home turf. The full marathon saw two members take part, Steve Roberts and Nicholas Turner both put in great runs to each earn new PB times. Steve finished in 3.33.54 and Nick in 4.19.37

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sixteen members lined up for the Half. First back for the club and just a week before he lines up for the London Marathon was Dan Clark in a PB time of 1.25.33 he was followed in by Lee Conway in 1.36.34. Martin Tebbs was back after injury and pulled out an impressive 1.42.41 and John Burton followed him home in 1.43.22. Nathan Saw and Sam Hewson were the next club runners home in 1.45.08 and 1.46.20. Alistair Winter clocked 1.47.19 and Micheal Corney ran a new PB time of 1.51.05. Marcus Staff bagged a new PB time of 1.53.03 knocking seven minutes off his previous best. Tracie Charles brought the ladies home in a PB time of 1.59.04 and was delighted with her sub 2hr. Rachael Batterham was another happy finisher in 2.01.36.

The Boston runners who took on the half marathon.

Elektra Roberts was the next runner home in 2.06.50 followed by Jayne Wallis in 2.06.58. Neil Goodwin finished comfortably in 2.07.11 Running buddies Jessica Bland and Jo Heron once again had a super run together and finished in 2.48.09.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new distance of 10k added this year proved very popular and the route was given the thumbs up from all runners. Thirty club runners took part and they were lead home by Steven Bates who took 2nd place in his age category with a speedy 44.50 for a new PB time. He was followed in by Andy Butler with a super time of 47.21 with Simon Pickwell the third BCR runner back in 50.22.

The club runners came thick and fast after that. Karen Hindle ran 55.23 followed in by Sharon Houghton pacing Sarah Lea to a new PB time of 56.22 for both runners. David Cobb smashed the sub hour in 59.06 just ahead of Sim Corke who clocked 1.00.58.

Dianne Houghton is getting her speed back once more and was delighted with her 1.01.50. Sarah Burton stopped the clock at 1.03.01 alongside SJ Eggleton in 1.03.02. Kevin Hindle ran a superb 1.05.28 and finished just ahead of Mary Turner in 1.05.53, Carole Page in 1.07.21 and Lynn Bateman in 1.07.36. Sarah Clarke and Gary Beck-Sykes finished with big smiles in 1.08.24 and 1.08.28 respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Mittertreiner enjoyed the run with a time of 1.08.39. Michelle Saw ran a time of 1.12.42 and Jayne Ashton clocked a PB time of 1.13.57 just ahead of Claire Gosling and her PB time of 1.15.23. Marion Clark was pleased with her time of 1.19.33 as was Fiona Wrisberg who finished in 1.20.34.

Margaret Cooper used the runwalkrun method to finish in 1.30.26 and was followed home by the BCR walking with purpose group. Dawn Cobb, Debbie Petley, Kim Vamplew and Samantha Creek crossed the finish together in 1.40.59 with Clare Teesdale (1.41.31) and Maria Baker (1.41.38) just behind.