The Boston Community Runners in Grimsby.

Organisers were finally able to drop the wave starts allowing everyone to go off at the same time.

There was a slight breeze this year to help the runners and the sun did not reach its peak until most of the runners had passed the halfway point but it was still a warm race with the organisers putting on an extra water station to help keep everyone safe and hydrated.

The Boston runners all had a great run with everyone pleased with their times. Lee Conway was the first club runner home in 43.37 and looked strong coming into the finish in the beautiful Peoples Park where a drumming band fired the runners up for a final sprint finish.

Sam Hewson was next back in 48.39. Nick Turner was still getting over a niggling injury so decided on a steady run which he enjoyed for a change, having time to take in the crowds and runners. Nick finished in 57.11 just one second ahead of David Cobb who is now comfortably achieving sub hour 10k runs.

Clare Teesdale was next across the finish line in 1.02.21 and was followed in by Sarah Burton in 1.02.55. Peter Mittertreiner ran wife his wife Amanda and they finished together in 1.08.27.

Carole Page had a good run beating last years time by stopping the clock in 1.08.52. Dawn Cobb is getting back into her running after some time away and is nicely chipping away at her 10k times once again. Dawn finished with a smile in 1.13.30.

After having a welcoming drink and something to eat and a look around all the stalls in the finish area the event slowly came to an end and the Black and Yellow stripes made their way back to Boston.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs.

For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.

