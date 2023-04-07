It has been a very busy couple of weeks for the black and yellow stripes of Boston Community Runners.

As well as the many long runs achieved as runners reach their peak of training for the spring marathons there was five events that saw member compete in.

A short distance down the A16 saw the return of the Keith Hall Memorial 10k held at Thorney. This fast out and back run on flat closed roads is always a potential PB course and this proved right for Michael Corney who got into a very comfortable pace right from the start. In a super time of 47.08 to cross the line and claim that new PB time.

About the same distance away, but in the other direction, Steve Roberts was the sole representative for the Boston runners at the Caythorpe Dash Half Marathon. Steve had a very strong run and was just pipped to a podium finish taking fourth place in a time of 1.34.00.

Sam Hewson at Brighton.

The first running of the Great Seaside Marathon and Ultra took place over a chilly and breezy weekend along the coast from Skegness to Mablethorpe and back.

It was tough going in places as the wind had blown the sand onto the pathway which made for hard going. Three members took to the start line, two in the marathon and one in the ultra distance. In the marathon it was a terrific run from Alistair Winter who recorded a very impressive 4.25.12 and just two minutes outside her predicted time saw Clare Teesdale finish in 6.02.45.

The Ultra distance was the choice of Boston’s Karen Hindle who powered through to take fourth in her age category in a time of 6.29.17.

All the way to Brighton for the annual 10k along the seafront saw Sam Hewson put in a super run and a strong finish saw him stop the clock in 46.35 for one of his fastest 10k runs.

Five members of Boston Community Runners took a trip to the Capital to take part in the London Landmarks half marathon.

It was organised by the baby charity Tommy's and as the name of the race suggests, it was all about visiting many of the city landmarks on a winding, traffic free route.

It is a more relaxed race than the famous London Marathon and many competitors were taking souvenir selfies as they passed the many well known buildings.

Starting at Pall Mall, the route took runners across the city, passing iconic landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, The Tower of London, Bank of England, Tower Bridge, Shard and the London Eye.

The finish line itself was on Downing Street . The whole event had a party atmosphere with the route adorned with musical performances, DJs, dancers, charity cheer stations and so much more for the runners.

Boston’s five runners were all raising funds for charity. Shiela Vasquez was the first club runner to finish in 2.04.42. Next back was Sharon Houghton in 2.05.37. Sarah Clarke finished in 2.46.43 just ahead of Dan Simpson in 2.52.09 and Gary Beck-Sykes.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

