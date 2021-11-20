The Boston Community Runners quartet at Leverington are ready for the 10k.

It was another busy weekend for the Boston Community Runners, with night runs and a half at Alton Towers among the action.

The first two installments of the Rutland Night Run 10k events were held, starting and finishing at Normanton Church.

The building was beautifully illuminated making it visible throughout the whole course.

The route was completely traffic free with competitors running on well maintained footpaths.

This event prides itself on being open to all abilities and was illuminated throughout giving it a very magical feel.

The Friday night race saw Steven Roberts, Fiona Martin-Edwards and Chris Chevis take part.

All had an excellent run with Steve finishing in 43.54, Fiona in 1.06.19 and Chris in 1.07.07.

A rollercoaster of a day! Kelvin and Jayne Clements competed at the Alton Towers half marathon.

Steve came back on the Saturday night as well and finished this time in 44.06.

His wife, Elektra also ran the Saturday night and was just outside a sub-50 time with a new PB of 50.25.

The Alton Towers Half saw husband and wife Kelvin and Jayne Clements compete.

The two lap course started and finished within the theme park and all entrants had free entry to the park after the race.

Fiona Martin-Edwards ran in Rutland.

The course was very twisty but also very enjoyable with both runners finishing with smiles on their faces.

Kelvin once again had a very solid run finishing in 1:34.42 and Jayne too was pleased with her time as she continues to find her speed again after her months of marathon training.

A fine run saw her finish in 2:11.48.

Two recent Remembrance Day 10k runs both started after a short service and two-minute silence.

At Friskney, two members of BCR took part in the Boston and District AC Poppy Run.

Karen and Kevin Hindle ran the country lanes on a well marshalled local run.

Karen crossed the line in 53.15 and Kevin was not too far behind with a new PB time of 59.28.

Whilst the Friskney run was taking place the other Remembrance Day 10k was also in full flight.

Four club runners were at Leverington, near Wisbech for the popular George Munday 10k.

Beth Lines finished her first sub-50 10k, crossing the line in 48.58.

Less than 10 minutes later came Clare Teesdale, who smashed her sub-60 time with a new PB of 57.15.

Jackie Hallett was just over the hour in a time of 1:01.52 and Sarah Burton continued to edge nearer to the hour time too with a pleasing time of 1:04.20.