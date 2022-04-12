Boston Community Runners take on the London Landmarks

Linda Rands.

Two members of Boston Community Runners took a trip to the capital to take part in the London Landmarks half marathon.

It was organised by the baby charity Tommy’s and as the name of the race suggests, it was all about visiting many of the city landmarks on a winding, traffic free route.

Starting at Pall Mall, the route took runners across the city, passing iconic landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral, The Tower of London, Bank of England, Tower Bridge, Shard and the London Eye.

Lesley Buswell.

The finish line itself was on Downing Street .

Linda Rands and Lesley Buswell were amongst the thousands taking part.

Linda finished in 2.15.54 and Lesley just behind her in 2.19.29.

The Rutland Spring Half Marathon is scenic half marathon around the beautiful Rutland Water.

The race started and finished at Barnsdale Wood. It was an undulating race with 804ft of elevation.

Jessica Bland and Jo Heron took the club colours to the event and both had good runs as they continue building up their distance stamina.

The surface with the loose gravel was not to either of their liking but they carried on and pushed through although both were conscious of the possibility of slipping on the surface.

They started together and finished together in a time of 3.16.17.

Even closer to home was the Thorney 10k.

The race took the runners from the Bedford Hall through the beautiful village of Thorney, past the old almshouses and out into the country roads before turning back again for a return trip to the hall.

Steve Roberts and Jill Coleman represented Boston Community Runners and both recorded good runs.