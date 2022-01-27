Boston Community Runners' Teesdale knocks two minutes off PB

Clare Teesdale.

The Oundle New Year 10k returned to its usual slot in January after last year’s event being moved to the spring due to Covid.

The route follows a scenic and very undulating course along wide, country lanes in the villages surrounding Oundle, including Cotterstock and Glapthorn.

The race consisted of two 5k laps. The weather was kind, cool but bright, perfect running conditions for everyone.

Clare Teesdale was the sole club representative this time round and once again managed to knock two minutes off her previous year’s time.

This is the third year in a row she has achieved this.

Crossing the finish line this time in 1:00.43, she is already looking forward to the challenge of a sub-hour time on a hilly course - something the training in Boston does not prepare you for.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances.

They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group.