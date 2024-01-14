Boston Community Runners trio take on 10k in Cleethorpes
The course is flat, fast but exposed to the elements in a few places. It consists of two small laps starting at the leisure centre, before heading away on a larger loop to finish on the seafront.
With a strong wind on a few sections of the course the wind was nowhere near as bad as was forecast which came as a relief to the runners.
There was a few bewildered people with heavy heads from the night before but 490 runners took the streets to get their first 10k of 2024 under their belt. Representing Boston were Lee Conway, Nick Turner and his wife Mary.
Lee was the first club runner home in a super time of 45.25 and was followed in by Nick in 47.44. Mary too was pleased with her result having only got back training towards the end of last year. Her time of 1.09.04 has given her, her target time.
Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs as the racing calendar permits. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.