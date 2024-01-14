​Three members of Boston Community Runners made the trip up to Cleethorpes for the annual running of the New Year’s Day 10k put on by Cleethorpes AC.

Lee Conway, Nick Turner and his wife Mary in Cleethorpes.

The course is flat, fast but exposed to the elements in a few places. It consists of two small laps starting at the leisure centre, before heading away on a larger loop to finish on the seafront.

With a strong wind on a few sections of the course the wind was nowhere near as bad as was forecast which came as a relief to the runners.

Lee was the first club runner home in a super time of 45.25 and was followed in by Nick in 47.44. Mary too was pleased with her result having only got back training towards the end of last year. Her time of 1.09.04 has given her, her target time.