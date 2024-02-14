Boston Community Running Club head to Sleaford for the Rauceby Ripper
Always a popular event for the Boston runners, the 9 mile cross country took everyone through woodlands, across fields, down farm tracks and over a style just before the finish dash.
The black and yellow stripes put in a super performance once again with Steve Roberts bringing the club members home in a time of 1.05.09 and taking 2nd in his age category.
Lee Conway was next back in another strong run of 1.06.59. Simon Jackson stopped the clock in 1.09.49. Steve Bates was next in sight crossing the line in 1.14.32 and Nick Turner took a 3rd in his age category in 1.18.09.
Alistair Winter enjoyed his race and was pleased with his time of 1.21.57 just ahead of Sam Hewson in 1.22.06. Tanya Knight was our first lady back finishing in 1.23.00 with Jill Rymer not far away in 1.24.26 and Sarah Lea chasing her down in 1.26.58.
Elektra Roberts ran a fabulous race finishing in 1.29.39. Steve Langford is getting stronger with every run again and was very pleased with his time of 1.31.30. Sharon Houghton, Tracie Charles and Shiela Vasquez all ran together and finished in 1.35.51 with Tracie getting 3rd in her age category. Neil Goodwin saw a welcome return to the races with a great time of 1.38.34 with Peter Mittertreiner not too far behind crossing the line in 1.40.20. Nicola Housam was next home, a consistant run saw her rewarded with a time of 1.45.28 with Sarah Burton clocking 1.50.22 not too far behind.