Team Boston at the Rauceby Ripper

Always a popular event for the Boston runners, the 9 mile cross country took everyone through woodlands, across fields, down farm tracks and over a style just before the finish dash.

The black and yellow stripes put in a super performance once again with Steve Roberts bringing the club members home in a time of 1.05.09 and taking 2nd in his age category.

Lee Conway was next back in another strong run of 1.06.59. Simon Jackson stopped the clock in 1.09.49. Steve Bates was next in sight crossing the line in 1.14.32 and Nick Turner took a 3rd in his age category in 1.18.09.

Alistair Winter enjoyed his race and was pleased with his time of 1.21.57 just ahead of Sam Hewson in 1.22.06. Tanya Knight was our first lady back finishing in 1.23.00 with Jill Rymer not far away in 1.24.26 and Sarah Lea chasing her down in 1.26.58.