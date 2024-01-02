Boston darts star Scott Williams claimed his most famous win after beating Michael Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships.

Boston' Scott Williams celebrates during his quarter final win against Michael van Gerwen at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Williams, who plays his darts at the Green Dragon pub in Swineshead, pulled off a sensational 5-3 scalp over Van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

He took full advantage of wasteful finishing on the doubles from the three-time champion, to set up a semi-final meeting with Luke Humphries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I just knocked the best player in the world out," Williams told Sky Sports.

"He wasn't the Michael van Gerwen we've seen over the last couple of games but that's not my problem.