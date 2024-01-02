Boston darts star Scott Williams claims famous Michael Van Gerwen scalp at PDC World Championships
Boston darts star Scott Williams claimed his most famous win after beating Michael Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships.
Williams, who plays his darts at the Green Dragon pub in Swineshead, pulled off a sensational 5-3 scalp over Van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.
He took full advantage of wasteful finishing on the doubles from the three-time champion, to set up a semi-final meeting with Luke Humphries.
"I just knocked the best player in the world out," Williams told Sky Sports.
"He wasn't the Michael van Gerwen we've seen over the last couple of games but that's not my problem.
"I hit the doubles and probably should have won it a little bit easier. I'm absolutely loving it up there. I love a crowd."