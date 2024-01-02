Register
Boston darts star Scott Williams claims famous Michael Van Gerwen scalp at PDC World Championships

Boston darts star Scott Williams claimed his most famous win after beating Michael Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championships.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Boston' Scott Williams celebrates during his quarter final win against Michael van Gerwen at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship.

Williams, who plays his darts at the Green Dragon pub in Swineshead, pulled off a sensational 5-3 scalp over Van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

He took full advantage of wasteful finishing on the doubles from the three-time champion, to set up a semi-final meeting with Luke Humphries.

"I just knocked the best player in the world out," Williams told Sky Sports.

"He wasn't the Michael van Gerwen we've seen over the last couple of games but that's not my problem.

"I hit the doubles and probably should have won it a little bit easier. I'm absolutely loving it up there. I love a crowd."

