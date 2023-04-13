Register
Boston gym owner sets set a new British record at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships

Thomas Chenery, owner of Mayhem Gym in Boston, set a new British record at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships in Coventry.

By Sports Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 06:53 BST
Thomas Chenery set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones)Thomas Chenery set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones)
Thomas Chenery set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones)

Chenery competed in the Bench Press event and set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones) on his final lift.

In becoming British Champion, Chenery has secured qualification to compete at the prestigious ‘Mr Olympia’ in Orlando, Florida in November where he will be looking to build on current success and take the Mr Olympia title.

he will be aiming to lift upwards of 200kg at the Olympia against some of the world’s best lifters.

Mayhem Gym in Boston will be holding a qualifier for next year’s British Championships, the ‘Mayhem Summer Bash’ on Sunday 9th July.

