Boston gym owner sets set a new British record at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships

Chenery competed in the Bench Press event and set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones) on his final lift.
In becoming British Champion, Chenery has secured qualification to compete at the prestigious ‘Mr Olympia’ in Orlando, Florida in November where he will be looking to build on current success and take the Mr Olympia title.
Advertisement
Advertisement
he will be aiming to lift upwards of 200kg at the Olympia against some of the world’s best lifters.
Mayhem Gym in Boston will be holding a qualifier for next year’s British Championships, the ‘Mayhem Summer Bash’ on Sunday 9th July.