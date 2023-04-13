Boston gym owner sets set a new British record at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships

Thomas Chenery, owner of Mayhem Gym in Boston, set a new British record at the British Powerlifting Federation’s British Championships in Coventry.

Thomas Chenery set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones)

Chenery competed in the Bench Press event and set a new British Record in the 100kg class of 192.5kg (30.3stones) on his final lift.

In becoming British Champion, Chenery has secured qualification to compete at the prestigious ‘Mr Olympia’ in Orlando, Florida in November where he will be looking to build on current success and take the Mr Olympia title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

he will be aiming to lift upwards of 200kg at the Olympia against some of the world’s best lifters.