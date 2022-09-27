Boston go over for a try.

The 21-17 win to see them retain fifth place in Counties 2 Midlands East North.

The team had a number of changes in personnel from last week.

Wingers Tom Loveley and Charlie Willis returned, along with centre Jack Wright and scrum half Josh Cook. In the forwards, Ross Noble, Deano Dean and Mason Coulam were all welcomed back.

Winger Tom Loveley opened the scoring after 8 minutes, and their strong start was quickly followed by two further tries in an impressive 21 minute spell through backrow Mason Coulam and Tom Lovely scoring his second try, which was converted by Wayne Harley.

This moved the side to 17-5 lead. A fourth try by Charlie Willis, saw Boston enter half time 22-5 in front with 14 players; a result of a 36 minute yellow card awarded to centre Jack Wright.,

The second half saw Boston score one further try, via Mason Coulam, to secure an impressive win.

On Saturday the side travel to play Bakewell, kick off 3.00 pm. Boston's man of the match was scrum half Josh Cook.

Boston L Himsworth , W Scupham, J Griffin, D Deane, LEldin, M Coulam, R Noble,(capt) P Maning, J Cook, R Mason, T Loveley, J Wright, WHarley, C WIlis, T Hobbs.

Elsewhere at the club, females interested in the sport are being invited to pop down at take a look.

Boston Ladies and Girls rugby aims to give every female the opportunity to fulfil their potential, both on and off the field.

The club are always welcoming new players, regardless of ability or ambition and are interested in what people can contribute to the club.

Club coaches are fully qualified and all are experienced in coaching women and girls, while some currently play at the highest level in the Women’s Allianz Premier League.The club train every Tuesdays (1930-2030) and Thursdays (1900-2030) from August 2022 to April 2023.

