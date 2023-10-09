Boston Indoor Bowling Club continue their 85th anniversary celebrations

The second leg of the 85th anniversary celebrations at Boston Indoor Bowling Club took place over one weekend recently with an Open 3-Wood Drawn Triples competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifty-four bowlers were split into 18 teams, each one seeded to be made up of bowlers with a mix of experience. Each team played three one-hour games on the Saturday. Points were scored for winning the game and the shot difference was also credited. The top eight teams qualified for the knock out stages on the Sunday.

At the quarter final stage, teams skipped by David Boyne and Paul Flatters won by 16 shots and 9 shots respectively, and were joined by Elaine Edmonds’ team. Mike Nelson’s rink drew their match but won the subsequent ‘bowl-off’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the semi-finals, David Boyne’s rink won 8-2 to reach the final, while Paul Flatters’ rink were convincing 14-1 winners to join them.

The winners and losing finalists of Boston Indoor Bowls Club's Open 3-Wood Drawn Triples competition, with the organisers, Carol Dowse (extreme left) and Mark Brown (extreme right)

The final was worthy of the two-day competition and was enthusiastically supported by an appreciative audience of club members. With never more than one shot between them, Paul Flatters, supported by wheelchair user Alan Franklin and Clare Britchford, won 4-3 on the last end against David Boyne, Ted Woods and new indoor bowler Karl Pick.

Week 5 of the Evening League in the Orchard Health Group First Division saw both the top two teams lose points to their mid-table opponents.

Holland Fen faced seventh-placed Parthians and won 4-2. They dominated the game on Alex Tomlin’s rink, winning 24-11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parthians, with skip Richard Keeling supported by Margaret and Steve Wilkinson, were ahead 13-8 after 12 ends on the other rink, before Holland Fen recovered to take a two-shot lead. But Parthians then conjured a good finish to win 17-15.

Nomads, sixth, took on Invaders and won the contest 4-2, and were close to taking it 6-0. Mel Maddison’s rink, with Mike Cornish and Mick Harrison, were ahead from the third end and bowled very well to run out 15-11 winners.

The other rink was closely contested throughout and was eventually won on the last end 18-17 by Invaders skip Rod West.

IBC beat Royal Mail 4-2 in a tight match. Richard Pearson skipped IBC to win his rink 18-13, while Keith Sharp won the other 23-20 having at one point been behind 6-13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strollers moved into second in the table after beating Burtons 6-0. They were convincing 30-8 winners on Paul Flatters’ rink, but it was closer on the other where the score ended 19-13.

Breakaways, still fourth, also won 6-0, Mark Brown winning 19-7, and Mike Rymer 14-13 in a game where Golfers were finishing strongly.

A40 found some form when beating Dynamics for all 6 points, winning 28-8 and 19-5.

The top of the table clash in Cammacks Division Two saw Hotspurs win 6-0 against Desperados to move into top spot. Mick Rate’s rink won 18-12 and Rob Druce’s 15-10, finishing well in both games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phantoms and Vikings remain fourth and fifth despite only taking 2 points off their opponents, Woodpeckers and Kingfishers respectively.

Phantoms took Peter Thompson’s rink 13-11, Dave Fox winning the other 27-9 for Woodpeckers.

David Richardson won 21-6 for Kingfishers, Doug Staples taking the other 18-13.

Optimists bowled well, beating Vectors for 6 points, winning 22-8 and 21-6.