Boston Indoor Bowls Club Evening League: Dynamics take charge of Division II title race

The Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowls Club has entered the final third of the season with the top spots in both divisions becoming clearer.

The team of Ken Burr, Jose Isaacs and Peter Isaacs.

In Cammacks Division Two, Dynamics extended their lead to 18 points after taking all the points from near rivals, The Burtons. The score was close initially on Ken Burr’s rink before a five on the eighth end gave them the impetus to pull away and take the game 21-11.

Graham Wilkinson’s rink quickly built a six-shot lead before The Burtons rallied to level the scores at 11-11, but Dynamics finished better to win 16-12.

Central won on both rinks against bottom side Woodpeckers to move above The Burtons into second place. Woodpeckers started better on both rinks, but heavier and more consistent scoring from Central gave them the wins, 17-8 for Rita Epton and 17-12 for Peter Copeland.

Kingfishers moved above Vikings to go fourth after beating Phantoms 6-0, taking both rinks convincingly, 26-6 and 23-4.

Vikings took 4 points off The Desperados in two close games, sneaking the shot difference by just one shot. They won one rink 16-14, losing the other 16-17.

The last match saw Vectors beat Amateurs 4-2, winning one rink 14-10 and losing the other 14-17. Significantly, they grabbed the overall shot difference by a single shot after winning the last ends on both rinks with a total of seven shots.

The top three teams in the Orchard Health Group First Division all won 6-0. Holland Fen bounced back from last week’s defeat with dominant wins over A40 by 27-9 and 26-11.

Invaders were too good for Hotspurs, winning 18-11, in a game they were initially down 3-9, and 34-4.

Third-placed Strollers faced Parthians, fifth, taking all the points in two close encounters, Andy Warne winning 17-15 and Alan Everitt winning 16-14.

IBC and Nomads in seventh and eighth might have expected a close tussle on the night, but IBC won fairly comfortably 6-0. They started slowly on Dave Gill’s rink, then dominated from the seventh end to run out 27-12 winners.

