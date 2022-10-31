It's five straight wins for Boston RUFC.

For the second succesive weekend Boston took to the road against opposition who despite their lowly league position always provide a stern test.

It would be second row Mathew Deane whose two early tries saw the side take an early lead 3-12. A try from Retford narrowed the score to 8 -12; before a Wayne Harley penalty and Bishop try moved the scoreboard to 8- 22.

In the second half Wayne Harley scored and converted his own try; before wingers Hummel and Cowern registered a try a piece; both converted by Harley to amass a personal tally of 18 points.

Boston's man of the match for the second week running was prop Lewis HImsworth.

On Saturday the firsts entertain 6th placed Gainsborough, whilst the Development XV play Sleaford Seconds, kick off 2.15. All support welcomed, before the Club's annual firework display. Gates open at 6.00, display commences at 7,.30.

Boston: L Himsworth, L Fowler, W Scupham, M Deane, J Smith W Harley, L Eldin, S Hughes, J Cook, J Cowern , D Wilson, R Mason S Bishop, J Hummel, T Hobbs.